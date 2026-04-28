Sentosa unveils scenic posting box at Palawan Beach for visitors to send postcards worldwide
Pen a letter home – wherever in the world that may be – with picturesque views of the South China Sea at Palawan Beach on Sentosa Island.
Time to drop the phone and pick up a pen the next time you’re at Palawan Beach. A new form of keepsake awaits you on its shores. You can now send postcards home – or to any part of the world – from Singapore's most scenic posting box at this beach on Sentosa Island.
Sentosa Development Corporation has partnered with Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) to bring to life a new island ritual where both international and local visitors to the beach can purchase curated postcard kits and send personalised messages home.
The posting box will be located at a rest stop overlooking the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia which offers picturesque views of the South China Sea.
The postcard kits will be available in three design options priced from S$5 to S$7 and come with a pen and stamp.
There is also a limited edition series designed by Kelly Ser Atelier, called the 'Puzzle and Postcard Set: Singapore Story'. Priced at S$15.90, the set features playful illustrations inspired by local heritage, combining a puzzle activity with collectible postcards.
On-site visitors can purchase these exclusively curated postcard kits from a vending machine before crossing Palawan Beach’s suspension bridge which leads to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia for panoramic views as they pen down their messages.
Visitors can also use the exclusive embossed stamp seal available only at this location for a special touch. Then, mail out the postcard by dropping it in the scenic posting box.
Guests can also purchase their kits on the Sentosa website for discounts of up to 30 per cent for Sentosa Islander Members. Redemptions can then be made on the island at any of five ticketing counters at Sentosa Station, Resorts World Sentosa, Imbiah Lookout, Sensoryscape and the Beach Station Enquiry Lounge.