Logo
Logo

Travel

Sentosa unveils scenic posting box at Palawan Beach for visitors to send postcards worldwide
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Travel

Sentosa unveils scenic posting box at Palawan Beach for visitors to send postcards worldwide

Pen a letter home – wherever in the world that may be – with picturesque views of the South China Sea at Palawan Beach on Sentosa Island. 

Sentosa unveils scenic posting box at Palawan Beach for visitors to send postcards worldwide

Send a postcard to anywhere in the world from Singapore's most scenic posting box at Palawan Beach on Sentosa Island. (Photo: Sentosa)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Baani Kaur
28 Apr 2026 02:02PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Time to drop the phone and pick up a pen the next time you’re at Palawan Beach. A new form of keepsake awaits you on its shores. You can now send postcards home – or to any part of the world – from Singapore's most scenic posting box at this beach on Sentosa Island.

The new postal service is located at a rest stop overlooking the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia. (Photo: Sentosa)

Sentosa Development Corporation has partnered with Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) to bring to life a new island ritual where both international and local visitors to the beach can purchase curated postcard kits and send personalised messages home.

The posting box will be located at a rest stop overlooking the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia which offers picturesque views of the South China Sea. 

The postcards come in three exclusive designs. (Photo: Sentosa)
General Postcard – Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, comes with a pen and stamp (S$5). (Photo: Sentosa)
Die-Cut Limited Edition Postcard – Southernmost Point of Continental Asia (Design 1), comes in two design options with one envelope, pen and stamp (S$7). (Photo: Sentosa)
Die-Cut Limited Edition Postcard – Southernmost Point of Continental Asia (Design 2), comes in two design options with one envelope, pen and stamp (S$7). (Photo: Sentosa)

The postcard kits will be available in three design options priced from S$5 to S$7 and come with a pen and stamp. 

There is also a limited edition series designed by Kelly Ser Atelier, called the 'Puzzle and Postcard Set: Singapore Story'. Priced at S$15.90, the set features playful illustrations inspired by local heritage, combining a puzzle activity with collectible postcards.

On-site visitors can purchase the postcards kits from the vending machine. (Photo: Sentosa)
Visitors can then pen down their messages. (Photo: Sentosa)

On-site visitors can purchase these exclusively curated postcard kits from a vending machine before crossing Palawan Beach’s suspension bridge which leads to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia for panoramic views as they pen down their messages.

Visitors can also use the exclusive embossed stamp seal available only at this location for a special touch. Then, mail out the postcard by dropping it in the scenic posting box.

Postal collection takes place at 5pm on Monday to Thursday and 6pm on Friday. (Photo: Sentosa)

Guests can also purchase their kits on the Sentosa website for discounts of up to 30 per cent for Sentosa Islander Members. Redemptions can then be made on the island at any of five ticketing counters at Sentosa Station, Resorts World Sentosa, Imbiah Lookout, Sensoryscape and the Beach Station Enquiry Lounge. 

Source: CNA/ba

Related Topics

Places & Attractions Activities
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement