Singapore Airlines will have new in-flight amenities across all cabin classes from November
These include a collectible drawstring pouch with the airline's batik motif, containing travel essentials, for economy class passengers, as well as sleeper suits for business class passengers.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) will have a new range of in-flight amenities for passengers across all cabin classes from November. The new amenity kits will be progressively introduced on flights lasting more than six hours.
The news comes weeks after the airline announced that it is introducing new in-flight dishes.
Suites and first class passengers will receive amenity kits, as well as new 100 per cent cotton sleeper suits. SIA has partnered with French luxury cosmetics brand Sisley for the kits, which will contain different items for men and women.
The women's kit includes products from Sisley's Sisleya range like an anti-ageing cream, an anti-ageing eye and lip contour cream, a skin care lotion, the L'Eau Revee d'Eliya fragrance, a cream mask, and hand cream.
The men's kit will have products from Sisley's Sisleyum range, including an anti-ageing mattifying gel-cream, the L'Eau Revee d'Alma fragrance, the Ecological Compound, a lip balm and more.
Suites and first class passengers will also receive new 100 per cent cotton sleeper suits in dark grey, featuring a subtle print of SIA's batik motif. These suits will be available in four sizes. The sleeper suits will be available on selected medium-haul overnight flights of more than six hours, as well as all long-haul flights.
Passengers can also enjoy new coral fleece slippers with improved padding for additional cushioning, as well as eye shades.
There will also be a Sisley fragrance, body lotion and mist in the lavatories.
For the first time, SIA will have sleeper suits for business class passengers. Available in two sizes, the navy blue poly-cotton sleepwear features a subtle tone-on-tone print of SIA's batik motif.
Business class passengers will also receive a Byredo amenities kit, with SIA including a fragrance spray for the very first time. The kit will also feature a Byredo hand cream and lip balm, as well as eye shades, socks and a dental kit.
Byredo body lotion and facial toners will also be available in business class lavatories.
Premium economy class passengers will receive a zip pouch made from recycled materials that comes with a white tea-scented lip balm from Australian personal-care brand Ink & Water, as well as eye shades, socks and a dental kit.
Economy class passengers will receive a collectible drawstring pouch containing travel essentials, including eye shades, socks and a dental kit.
Young travellers in suites, first class and business class on flights lasting more than five hours can receive the latest collectible Beary soft toy, which is bigger and softer.
Through its latest collaboration with Disney, SIA is offering exclusive Toy Story-themed amenities on all flights for young travellers. These include bibs for infants, drawstring bags for children aged three to six and activity notepads for older children.
"Singapore Airlines is continuously finding ways to elevate the moments that matter to our customers in every cabin class, said Yeoh Phee Teik, senior vice president of customer experience at SIA, in a statement.
"This is why we have carefully curated our new range of amenities, from skincare and personal care products to sleepwear and travel essentials, to support the enhanced comfort, rest, and wellbeing of our customers during their journeys with us."