Singapore Airlines will have new in-flight amenities across all cabin classes from November

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will have a new range of in-flight amenities for passengers across all cabin classes from November. The new amenity kits will be progressively introduced on flights lasting more than six hours.

The news comes weeks after the airline announced that it is introducing new in-flight dishes.

Suites and first class passengers will receive amenity kits, as well as new 100 per cent cotton sleeper suits. SIA has partnered with French luxury cosmetics brand Sisley for the kits, which will contain different items for men and women.

The women's kit includes products from Sisley's Sisleya range like an anti-ageing cream, an anti-ageing eye and lip contour cream, a skin care lotion, the L'Eau Revee d'Eliya fragrance, a cream mask, and hand cream.

The men's kit will have products from Sisley's Sisleyum range, including an anti-ageing mattifying gel-cream, the L'Eau Revee d'Alma fragrance, the Ecological Compound, a lip balm and more.