Durian and satay scenes get giggles in Singapore Airlines’ new in-flight safety video

Comments included: "The scene with the durian is so funny. Well done!" and "The durian being the reason for the oxygen masks deploying is sending me, not to mention the judgemental looks after".

Another commenter on SIA's Instagram wrote: "Satay for smoke & durian for oxygen mask? The production team be 🔥🙌."

Even Singaporean celebrity Hossan Leong couldn't resist commenting: "LITERALLY CLAPPED AND LOL with the masks for Durians and smoke for satay. Well played @singaporeair."

Still, there were others who thought the video concept could have been stretched further. One commenter wrote: “I just wish the video would include our Singapore’s most iconic old dragon playground slide for emergency landing.”

In a statement, Vinod Kannan, SIA's senior vice president of sales and marketing, said: “This video creatively presents vital safety information while showcasing Singapore's vibrant and diverse cultures, sights, and communities. Safety remains our absolute priority, which is why each scene was carefully designed to reinforce these essential safety messages.

“We hope the video resonates with Singaporeans and Singapore residents, evoking a sense of home whenever they watch it on board, while giving visitors a compelling introduction to our beautiful island state and its myriad attractions."