Singapore Airlines to unveil 'new travel experience' in November, including 'next-generation long-haul cabin products'

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will unveil its new travel experience in November this year, the carrier said in a statement to CNA Lifestyle on Thursday (Sep 3).

An SIA spokesperson added that the unveiling will include SIA's "next-generation long-haul cabin products, enhanced in-flight food and beverage offerings, a new KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system, and new amenity kits".

The news comes days after travel website The MileLion reported that selected members of SIA's premium frequent flyer tiers, Solitaire PPS and PPS Club, had received invitations to an event at Marina Bay Sands in early November, where the airline is reportedly set to reveal more details about its "new travel experience".

In 2024, SIA announced that it was investing S$1.1 billion (US$866,100) to install new long-haul cabin products across 41 Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft.

These include a first-class cabin in its seven A350-900ULR aircraft and business-class seats "that will offer even greater levels of privacy, comfort, and convenience" in all 41 aircraft.

At the time, SIA said that the first retrofitted A350-900 long-haul aircraft was expected to enter service in the second quarter of 2026, while the first A350-900ULR variant would follow in the first quarter of 2027.