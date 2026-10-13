Singapore Airlines and Scoot to offer over 380,000 discounted tickets at Time To Fly Travel Fair 2026

Planning your next holiday? Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot will offer more than 380,000 discounted flight tickets to 125 destinations at the upcoming Time To Fly travel fair.

Returning from Oct 23 to 25 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, the sixth edition of the annual fair will feature travel deals from more than 30 participating travel agents and partners, alongside lucky draws, giveaways and other promotions.

The discounted fares will be available both online and at the physical fair, with the online sale running from Oct 23 to 30 through SIA and Scoot's websites, mobile applications and appointed travel agents.

SIA will offer more than 200,000 discounted return tickets across Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes to 78 destinations, including Bangkok, Hangzhou, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Seoul and Sydney.

The promotional fares apply to selected flights departing from Singapore between Jan 1 and Sep 30, 2027.

Meanwhile, Scoot will offer more than 180,000 discounted tickets in Economy and ScootPlus classes to 70 destinations, including Jeju, Osaka and Vienna, as well as newer routes such as Belitung, Chiang Rai, Guiyang and Okinawa.

Scoot's promotional travel period runs from Nov 9, 2026, to Oct 15, 2027.

Beyond discounted flights, visitors to the physical fair can take part in lucky draws for flights, hotel stays and travel vouchers.

The top prize is a pair of SIA Business Class return tickets to Cebu, Hangzhou and Sydney with hotel accommodation.

Daily draw prizes include SIA Business Class return flights to London Gatwick, Madrid and Male, each with hotel accommodation, as well as Scoot vouchers worth up to S$2,000 and KrisShop vouchers worth S$800.

There will also be promotions involving SIA's travel experiences platform Pelago, shopping platform KrisShop and lifestyle rewards app Kris+.

KrisShop will offer up to 30 per cent off selected Batik Label merchandise and exclusively launch its new Destination Series: Korea Edition collection at the physical fair. Meanwhile, the highest Pelago spender at the fair will win a hotel stay at Sofitel Singapore City Centre.

Kris+ users can also earn 11 miles per S$1 spent when paying through Kris+ at KrisShop or Pelago, as well as receive additional lucky draw entries and merchandise redemptions with eligible spending.

Visitors who spend at least S$5,000 using a Mastercard credit or debit card can redeem S$100 worth of Pelago or KrisShop vouchers, while eligible customers can also participate in lucky dips with several prizes.

SIA's senior vice president of sales and marketing Vinod Kannan said: “Our annual Time To Fly promotion gives Singapore-based customers more choice and value as they plan a long-awaited holiday, reconnect with loved ones, or discover a new destination.”

Scoot's chief commercial officer Calvin Chan added: “Scoot has always been committed to providing our customers with quality service and differentiated products at great value. With more choice and attractive fares, customers can start planning for their next getaway.”