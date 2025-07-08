Travel agency Trafalgar and sister brands launch 16 new tours, including to villages of France and the Balkans

Trafalgar and sister brands Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold will be launching 16 new itineraries for travel in 2026, marking the largest introduction of new trips in the past seven years.

Spanning five continents from Patagonia to Portugal, and the Balkans to the Great Lakes, the newly announced trips aim to meet evolving traveller desires for immersive, personalised and culturally rich travel experiences.

The tours will feature a mix of nature escapes, culinary explorations, heritage-rich adventures, and women only departures, offering something for every kind of traveller.

“Asian travellers are looking for more new and meaningful experiences. With an audience that has matured in terms of travel styles and taste, we find that more travellers are embracing a slower, more mindful pace of travel,” said Nick Lim, chief executive officer in Asia for The Travel Corporation, in a press release. “Our new itineraries are designed to reflect this evolutionary shift.”