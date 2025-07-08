Travel agency Trafalgar and sister brands launch 16 new tours, including to villages of France and the Balkans
The tours will feature a mix of nature escapes, culinary explorations, heritage-rich adventures, and women only departures, offering something for every kind of traveller.
Trafalgar and sister brands Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold will be launching 16 new itineraries for travel in 2026, marking the largest introduction of new trips in the past seven years.
Spanning five continents from Patagonia to Portugal, and the Balkans to the Great Lakes, the newly announced trips aim to meet evolving traveller desires for immersive, personalised and culturally rich travel experiences.
“Asian travellers are looking for more new and meaningful experiences. With an audience that has matured in terms of travel styles and taste, we find that more travellers are embracing a slower, more mindful pace of travel,” said Nick Lim, chief executive officer in Asia for The Travel Corporation, in a press release. “Our new itineraries are designed to reflect this evolutionary shift.”
NEW 2026 TOURS INCLUDE:
Trafalgar:
• English Adventure – A family-friendly trip through castles, countryside, and culture.
• Villages of France – Slow travel through storybook towns, vineyards and rustic cuisine.
• Best of South Korea – A modern-meets-traditional tour through Seoul, Gyeongju and Busan.
• Best of Sri Lanka – A second, alternate route exploring the island’s southern treasures.
• Scenic Great Lakes with Mackinac Island – An inland North American gem featuring charming towns and freshwater beauty.
• Spain, Morocco & Portugal Whirl – A cross-continental adventure connecting three dynamic cultures.
• Best of Romania, Transylvania & Hungary – Gothic castles, medieval villages, and hidden Eastern European treasures.
• Balkans Coast Explorer – Discover Albania, Croatia and Montenegro’s rising-star coastal charm.
Insight Vacations:
• Adriatic Escape – Explore coastal gems from Dubrovnik to Montenegro, combining culture, cuisine and sea views.
• Wonders of Sri Lanka – A journey through ancient cities, lush highlands and sacred temples.
• Soul of the Deep South – Discover soulful cities, civil rights history and iconic music trails.
• Soul of the Deep South (Women-only) – Meet the women who championed songwriting, civil rights and cuisine across the soulful cities of the South.
• Heart of Patagonia – Traverse one of the world’s last great wildernesses between Argentina and Chile.
• Contrasts of Brazil & Argentina – Samba, steak and the soul of South America.
Luxury Gold:
• Spectacular Scotland – From lochs to legends, an in-depth look at Scottish heritage.
• Ultimate Portugal – From Porto to the Algarve, a journey through wine, architecture and coastlines.
These new trips are available to book now for 2026 departures.
Visit the individual brand pages or head to the roadshow at Nex shopping mall from now until Jul 13 at level 1 atrium for more information.