First time travelling with someone? Expert tips to reduce anxiety and avoid conflict while on holiday

Planning your first trip with someone you haven’t travelled with can be a bit like cooking a meal together for the first time – it could be fun, but potentially chaotic.

Whether it’s with a significant other, family members, friends or colleagues, the secret to a harmonious trip lies in a blend of proper communication, thoughtful planning and a pinch of compromise.

Here are some practical tips and expert advice to help you navigate all these different dynamics and still enjoy your vacation.

START WITH OPEN CONVERSATIONS

Before planning begins, establish a foundation of open communication. Discuss travel preferences, expectations and boundaries at length.

“Go in without any assumptions and listen with an open mind,” said Ruchira Raj, a registered psychotherapist with the Singapore Association for Counsellors.

Two other things to keep in mind when having these conversations are empathy and fairness. “Empathy is more than about understanding someone’s needs and wants, it is also about having empathy for oneself. Do you know what you want, and are you (holding yourself back) from expressing yourself in an attempt to be nice to everyone else?” she said.

As for fairness, it is about how to create a sense of equality in planning a vacation, as the people you’re travelling with would want to have an equal say and be part of the conversation.