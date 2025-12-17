Tired, sick or rundown while travelling for a holiday? Here’s what your body is telling you

It is the worst feeling in the world. You’ve put in OT to clear your work (mostly) for the year, and you’re finally on a much-anticipated holiday – whether it’s to visit the elevated park of New York City’s High Line, or Marrakesh’s ancient spice-filled souks.

But a day in and you’re already feeling the dreaded itch at the back of your throat signalling the beginning of a cold. Or worse, the rumblings of a diarrhoea that end up confining you to your hotel room for the rest of your trip. Why does your body conspire to thwart your holiday plans? Every. Single. Time.

Dubbed “leisure sickness”, it is a pattern where people feel unwell or fall ill just as they finally take time off from work, said Dr Ong Li Anne, an associate consultant with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s (NTFGH) Psychiatry department. It is not a recognised psychiatric diagnosis (sorry, you can’t get an MC for it), she said, although it is as unwelcomed as that feeling after a long weekend off work.

“It tends to occur in those who struggle with transitioning from working to not working, especially for individuals in high-pressure jobs, and those who tend to hold high expectations of themselves,” said Dr Ong.