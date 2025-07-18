Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and head of HR caught on Coldplay concert kiss cam, sparking affair allegations

A Coldplay concert turned into two people's worst nightmare on Wednesday (Jul 16) in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the United States.

During the show, Coldplay’s Chris Martin was using the classic ‘kiss cam’ to interact with the audience when things took an unexpected turn.

The camera landed on Andy Byron, CEO of software development company Astronomer, and the company's head of HR Kristin Cabot, who were spotted in a cosy cuddle.

Martin chimed in from onstage, saying: “Oh, look at these two.”

Seconds later, the couple were seen frantically trying to hide, with Byron ducking behind a barrier while Cabot covered her face with her hands.

The audience erupted in laughter as Martin commented: “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

It turns out it might be the former as it appears that Byron is married, while Cabot is reportedly divorced.