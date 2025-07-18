Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and head of HR caught on Coldplay concert kiss cam, sparking affair allegations
The two were seen frantically trying to hide after they were caught hugging on the kiss cam during the Wednesday (Jul 16) concert.
A Coldplay concert turned into two people's worst nightmare on Wednesday (Jul 16) in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the United States.
During the show, Coldplay’s Chris Martin was using the classic ‘kiss cam’ to interact with the audience when things took an unexpected turn.
The camera landed on Andy Byron, CEO of software development company Astronomer, and the company's head of HR Kristin Cabot, who were spotted in a cosy cuddle.
Martin chimed in from onstage, saying: “Oh, look at these two.”
Seconds later, the couple were seen frantically trying to hide, with Byron ducking behind a barrier while Cabot covered her face with her hands.
The audience erupted in laughter as Martin commented: “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."
It turns out it might be the former as it appears that Byron is married, while Cabot is reportedly divorced.
Footage from the incident immediately went viral, especially on X and TikTok where memes, jokes and even misinformation have flooded the platform.
One viral post on X with 4.6 million views claimed to share a statement of apology from Byron, which turned out to be fabricated. The fake apology also included a line: “I am a Coldplay fan. And not just of the first two albums. I also like the recent stuff.”
Another widely shared fake post attributed to Coldplay read: “Starting with our next show, we’re introducing camera-free audience sections for people and their sidepieces.”
Byron began as CEO of Astronomer in July 2023. His LinkedIn page has been taken down.
As of writing, the company has not responded publicly to the incident.