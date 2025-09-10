Haru Urara, Japan’s famous losing racehorse, dies at 29
She never crossed the finish line first, but Haru Urara left a lasting cultural footprint, from a 2004 media frenzy to renewed fame through Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Haru Urara, the Japanese racehorse best known for never winning a race across her career, has died at the age of 29.
Born in 1996 and debuting two years later, Haru Urara, whose name means 'gentle spring', raced 113 times without a single victory. Despite the record, she became a national curiosity and, eventually, a cultural symbol.
Media dubbed her the “shining star of losers everywhere”, a reflection of her ability to draw support in spite of, or perhaps because of, her defeats.
Her peak moment came in March 2004, when celebrated jockey Yutaka Take rode her in a much-publicised race at Kochi Racecourse. More than 13,000 spectators turned up, and betting volume topped 121 million yen (US$821,000). Haru Urara failed to place, but the spectacle confirmed her as an unlikely folk hero.
Following retirement, she lived quietly at Matha Farm in Chiba Prefecture.
On Tuesday (Sep 9), she died of colic despite immediate veterinary treatment, according to reports. Colic, which involves abdominal pain, is a common and often life-threatening condition in horses.
Haru Urara’s story continued to resonate beyond racing. She was featured in anime and manga, appeared in merchandise and advertising, and more recently, became a character in the mobile game Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
The game’s popularity introduced her to a new generation of fans, many of whom organised donations of ryegrass to her farm. At one point, the volume of contributions temporarily overwhelmed the donation site.
While she never won on the track, Haru Urara remained a fixture in Japanese popular culture. Her career, and the attention it drew, highlighted a fascination with resilience and underdog narratives in sport.