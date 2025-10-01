What is the Kodak Charmera blind box camera craze and why is everyone trying to get one?

Step aside Labubu, you ugly-looking grinning doll monster that for some silly reason some people find really cute, a new collectible craze is in town.

Meet the US$30 Kodak Charmera, a tiny digital camera on a keychain with retro looks that comes in a blind box and features seven designs: Six standard ones and a special secret edition version.

Made in collaboration with Reto Production, the Kodak Charmera features a style inspired by Kodak's single-use disposable camera from the 1980s called the Fling, and lets you record both photo and video. The secret edition comes with a transparent shell that shows off the camera's internals.

Weighing in at 30g, the Kodak Charmera shoots 1.6MP images with the ability to add Kodak frames, filters, and a date stamp, just like something you'd see in an old film camera. It stores the images on to a microSD memory card (but it doesn't come with one), and you can transfer the files out using the included USB-C cable.