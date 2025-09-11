Maru, the record-breaking cat with a love of boxes, has died

Maru the cat, known for his love of sitting in cardboard boxes, has died. According to his owners, who made the announcement on the YouTube channel Mugumogu, Maru died on Sep 6 after being ill; a vet checkup later revealed he had a tumour in his lungs. He was 18.

A statement by his owners read: “Maru was usually laid-back, but in his very last moment he made an unexpected final sprint… Thank you for supporting Maru until his end.”