New Labubu collection dropping Jun 13 has the character as food items including cup noodles and shrimp tempura

There's a cup noodle, a carton of milk, onigiri, corn cob, a bag of chips and a can of sardines, among others. And the secret rare is a Labubu with a microwave.

There are three blind boxes to choose from: The Monsters Wacky Mart Series Figures (S$19.99) ,The Monsters Wacky Mart Series Pinch Pendant Blind Box (S$18.99) and The Monsters Wacky Mart Series Fridge Magnet Blind Box (S$19.99).

The series will also include plush keychains and accessories. Highlights include The Monsters Wacky Mart Series Earphone Case (S$25.99) featuring a tempura shrimp Labubu that doubles up as a pouch for your earphones and The Monsters Wacky Mart Series Pillow styled as a bag of chips (S$44.99)

While the collection is already listed on Pop Mart Singapore’s website, it will only be available for purchase from 10am this Friday.

Labubu is a character in a series of stories called The Monsters by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung who was raised in the Netherlands. Inspired by Nordic fairy tales, Lung created The Monsters universe in 2015 and modelled his characters after elves, fairies and monsters.

The character became a highly sought-after collectible figure globally in April 2024 after Blackpink member Lisa posted an Instagram story of her holding a giant Labubu plush toy and another of her with a Labubu charm.

In August 2024, a massive crowd gathered at the Pop Toy Show at Marina Bay Sands to get their hands on the limited-edition Labubu items, including an exclusive Labubu Merlion pendant.