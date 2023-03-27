Those viral images of Pope Francis looking stylish in a white puffer jacket are fake

You may have come across several images of Pope Francis online recently looking fashionably on point in a white puffer coat and a large cross on a chain hanging over his chest.

Before you start wondering if the Pope is experimenting with a new look, be warned that those images are fake – created via artificial intelligence, or AI.

A total of four images of the Pope were first posted on the r/midjourney subreddit on Saturday (Mar 25). Midjourney is an app that generates images using language prompts in which you describe the image you want to see using text – and the subreddit is where people go to share their creations.

Other AI image generators that use this technology include OpenAI’s DALL-E and Stable Diffusion.