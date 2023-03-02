'Horror movie set' or 'outstanding design'? Tampines BTO residents have mixed views on vivid colour schemes in common areas

A couple had just collected the keys to their unit at the new Tampines GreenVines Build-to-Order (BTO) project and were visiting it for the first time this week when they got a shock at what they saw. The lift lobby had been tiled and painted entirely in a bright yellow that they said was reminiscent of a “Hong Kong horror movie set”.

Mr and Mrs Yap, both 40, described the public housing block’s colour scheme as "weird".

The couple, who work as managers in the education and training industry, and declined to give their full names, said that they would prefer that the walls and ceiling at the block be of a neutral colour.

They have yet to speak directly with the town council, but said that they might do so if no action is taken. Town councils are responsible for the upkeep of public housing estates and provide essential public services to residents, including the cleaning and maintenance of common areas in the estates such as void decks and lifts.

Pictures and videos of the couple's neighbouring block 640B – painted a vivid red – have gone viral on social media with residents interviewed by TODAY describing its aesthetic as “creepy”, “spooky” and “very unpleasant”.

Beyond the look of the red blocks, residents also flagged safety concerns over the dim ambient lighting – which they believe would pose a threat to older residents traversing the corridors when the public space gets dark at night.

“NEW RED LIGHT DISTRICT”

The Tampines GreenVines BTO development was launched in 2018 and features a cluster of 11 blocks in three different coloured themes – four red blocks, three yellow blocks and four purplish-blue blocks. Some of the blocks are still under construction.