What is aphasia and how is it linked to dementia or stroke? What are the signs and who's prone to it?

ARE THERE DIFFERENT TYPES OF APHASIA?

Generally, aphasia can be grouped into three main categories: Expressive, receptive and global aphasia, according to Dr Chiew.

“In expressive aphasia, the patient may have difficulty expressing himself and may speak in incomplete sentences, and experience difficulty in word-finding or writing,” she said.

Those with receptive aphasia may have difficulty with language comprehension. They may not be able to follow or understand conversations, or they may demonstrate a sudden inability to read. “A person with global aphasia typically has difficulty with all of the above functions,” she said.

However, this does not mean that the patient’s intellect is affected, according to Aphasia SG.

HOW IS APHASIA LINKED TO STROKE?

A stroke occurs when something blocks the blood supply to a part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. In both instances, the brain cells can’t get their supply of oxygen and start to die within minutes, leading to what we know as a stroke.

It goes to stand that if the blockage or rupture occurs in the brain’s left hemisphere, where the language centre sits, it can cause aphasia. In fact, one third of all stroke survivors suffer from aphasia, according to Aphasia SG.

HOW IS APHASIA DIFFERENT FROM DEMENTIA? CAN BOTH CONDITIONS OCCUR AT THE SAME TIME?

Dementia is a neurological disease that affects a person's cognitive functions, of which language and memory are examples, explained Dr Chong Yao Feng, an associate consultant at NUH’s Division of Neurology.

However, “the most common cognitive function to be lost in dementia is memory rather than language”, he said. “This is why the layperson’s common picture of dementia is that of an elderly person who is forgetful.”

But can there be a link between dementia and aphasia? According to Dr Guo, dementia involves brain degeneration in multiple parts of the brain. “If the language areas are impacted, aphasia will occur as well.”