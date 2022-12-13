Should adults with asthma avoid exercising? Can you outgrow it? Here's what you need to know

If you suffer from asthma and have experienced attacks that necessitate emergency medical help, you are not alone.

In fact, asthma-related emergency department visits and hospitalisations in Singapore are two to three times higher than other developed countries such as the US, according to a local survey on 400 asthma patients, including 250 adults from ages 18 to 65.

Almost 80 per cent of this age group went to the hospital at least once in the last year because of severe asthma symptoms.

The study, which was conducted in August this year by the Asthma & Allergy Association (AAA) Singapore, found that adult asthma sufferers aren’t quite managing their condition as well as they should. Here are more findings from the survey: