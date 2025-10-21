Pulled your back while lifting, bending or working out? How to recover, move again and prevent future injury

You could be trying to put back a dumbbell when zap, pow, ow! Your lower back feels like it has been hit with lightning. Your muscles start to weaken and spasm uncontrollably. You can’t move. You can only brace yourself against the pain from a lousy, infuriating pulled back.

That was me a few months ago, except I was on the leg press. I wish I could say I hit my PB (personal best) for that but no. Bracing my core during the exercise could have prevented the incident but that’s the thing about a back injury, isn’t it? It’s always unexpected. You think you know what you’re doing because you have read articles and watched videos on what to do or not.

More pertinently, how do you remove yourself from the machine when every movement feels like you’ll trigger a pain nerve? And what do you do afterwards? Do you lie down, sit down, walk around or attempt to stretch? What do you do to recover in the hours, days, weeks and months post-injury? Should you see a doctor? When can you start exercising again?

If you have been – or are currently – backed into such a situation, here’s help from the experts. In the meantime, I’ll go get the muscle rub.