More than just a number: Why BMI doesn’t tell the whole story about your health

It is no longer about fitting into your old jeans when your weight can determine your risk of obesity-related diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers. And for that matter, accuracy is important.

So, why then is the Body Mass Index or BMI still being used when it is known to have limitations? (A recap: The BMI is calculated by dividing your weight in kilogramme by the square of your height in metre – and hope it falls within the healthy zone of 18.5kg/m2 to 22.9kg/m2.)

The answer is this: “The advantages of the BMI measurement are that it is cheap, quick, reproducible and easy to perform,” said Dr Lee Phong Ching, a senior consultant with Singapore General Hospital’s Department of Endocrinology and the director of its Obesity Centre.

Dr Benjamin Lam, the head of Section, Family and Community Medicine at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, also opined that the “BMI is a useful starting point”. “It’s easy to calculate and it has been widely used for population-level screening.”

However, detractors of the BMI system claim that it “can underestimate health concerns in older adults and anyone who has lost muscle”. Here’s a look at how that happens and what it means for you at your next health check.