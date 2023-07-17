Kids swallowing objects: How long does it take for a coin, battery or magnet to pass through?

The sight of your child choking, unable to breathe or cough, and turning blue in the face is enough to make you hightail it to the nearest A&E department. In some instances, children who have swallowed foreign objects may complain of pain in the throat, chest or abdomen instead; they may also drool, refuse to eat or vomit.

If the swallowed object manages to uneventfully travel down the throat and into the food pipe or oesophagus, you’d be likely told to take your little one home and let nature take its own course. In other words, let Junior poop out the ingested item.

But here’s where it can get a little disconcerting for parents: How long would it take for a swallowed coin, bead, button battery or magnet to transit out of your child’s body?

In the first place, toddlers from ages one to two, who are at the mouthing stage of their development, are at the highest risk of such incidents. That’s when they learn about their environment by putting objects they find into their mouths to gauge their size, shape, texture and density – and sometimes, swallowing the objects by accident.