Can coffee really boost your mood? Does a caffeine fix actually help with depression?

Do you feel happier after a cup of coffee? Does that mean coffee can fight depression?

When you’re dragging yourself through the day, coffee can offer a reset. It can jolt your brain into action, sharpening your focus and brightening your mood.

Several large analyses have found that drinking coffee is tied to a lower risk of depression. But this doesn’t prove that coffee prevents or treats depression, said Dr Ma-Li Wong, a psychiatrist at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

In fact, if you drink too much, coffee can actually worsen your mental health. So, we asked experts what coffee actually does to your mood and how to get the most out of a cup of joe.

IS IT JUST A CAFFEINE FIX?

The connection between drinking coffee and experiencing fewer depressive symptoms isn’t terribly strong, Dr Wong said, and it’s certainly weaker than the research around antidepressants or exercise. And there’s no evidence that coffee can actually treat depression, she added.

Still, caffeine is a stimulant: It boosts dopamine signallingin your brain and makes you feel more energetic, alert and engaged, said Dr Ramin Mojtabai, a psychiatrist and vice chair of research at Tulane University.

That’s probably why coffee is tied to a short-term mood lift, particularly within the first few hours of waking up.

“Caffeine does its best mood boosting when you’re in some sort of deficit,” said Laura Juliano, the chair of psychology at American University, whether that’s being sleep deprived, pushing through a tough work project or running behind your usual cup of coffee. “The first hit in the morning is probably the most reinforcing because that’s when you’re at your worst,” she added.

But experts say that the brain adapts to regular caffeine consumption, making you less responsive to its effects over time. So, among regular coffee drinkers, the mood lift might just be relief from withdrawal symptoms, like fatigue and headaches, Dr Juliano said. Your daily coffee might just bring you back to normal, but moving out of a slump still feels satisfying, she added.

However, getting a bona fide mood boost is probably limited to occasional coffee drinkers, Dr Juliano said, since they likely haven’t built up the same tolerance to caffeine.

SHOULD I CHANGE MY COFFEE HABIT?

Whether you’re getting a true lift or merely withdrawal relief, drinking coffee can be rewarding. But the effects are likely determined by how much you consume. Everyone metabolises caffeine differently, but the sweet spot for mood benefits tends to be one to two cups, Dr Mojtabai said. Too little may not have much effect, and too much can leave you anxious or on edge.

For some people though, even small amounts of coffee can worsen their mental health – especially if they’re already prone to anxiety or if they consume coffee late in the day, when it can affect sleep quality. That’s why it can be helpful to avoid caffeine six to 12 hours before bedtime. Some doctors also recommend cutting back on coffee if you experience anxiety more generally.

Children under 12 should also avoid coffee, while those between 12 and 18 should limit their consumption. People who take certain drugs, including stimulants and some psychiatric medications, should talk to a doctor about coffee, since this combination can raise the risk of side effects. And if you’re experiencing depressive symptoms, also seek medical help; there is no evidence that coffee or any other caffeinated product is an effective treatment, said Dr Honglei Chen, an epidemiologist at Michigan State University.

But when it comes to mood, if you’re regularly drinking one to two cups of coffee and aren’t experiencing any health issues, there’s no need to change anything, Dr Chen said. For many people, the appeal is the ritual or the taste, and they don’t mind making it a daily habit. “If it works for you, that’s great,” he added.

If you don’t drink coffee, however, there’s no need to get started for the sake of your mood – any boost you might get is small, if it exists at all, DrWong said. Other strategies, including prioritising sleep, being more social and finding ways to get moving, are associated with much stronger mental health benefits.

“If you were thinking about improving your mood, you should take up exercise,” Dr Wong said.

By Simar Bajaj © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.