Do you get constipated while on holiday? Here’s how to prevent it from ruining your trip

Picture this: You're enjoying your long-awaited vacation. The suitcase is unpacked, the street food's been incredible, but something feels off. You haven't gone to the bathroom in days.

You're not alone. "Travel constipation" – a temporary slowing of bowel movements during or after a trip – is surprisingly common.

It's uncomfortable, especially as it often includes a feeling of bloatedness, and can make an otherwise relaxing getaway feel miserable.

Gastroenterologists told CNA Lifestyle that while "travel constipation" – a term often used colloquially – is not formally recognised in medical literatrure, transient constipation associated with travel is a common and well-documented experience.

"'Travel constipation' is something I see very often among travellers," said Dr Sharen Tian, family physician at Raffles Medical at Changi Airport Terminal 3.