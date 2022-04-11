Fat freezing and Linda Evangelista’s rare condition: How it all went wrong for the supermodel

If you’re familiar with the OG supermodels of the 80s and 90s, there's no missing Linda Evangelista. At the height of her career, the Canadian model was fashion industry royalty. She was a muse to photographers and designers (including the late Karl Lagerfeld), and the face that graced more than 700 magazine covers worldwide.

Who can forget that racy Freedom! music video featuring George Michael, Evangelista herself and the rest of the supermodel posse? Or that infamous quote in Vogue: "We don't wake up for less than US$10,000 a day"?

But it wasn't remuneration that kept the model off the catwalk and out of the public eye for six years since 2016. In her interview with People magazine in February this year, the 57-year-old finally revealed her reason.

She had apparently undergone seven sessions of the fat-freezing procedure known as CoolSculpting on her chin, thighs and bra area. The treatments were carried out between August 2015 and February 2016. But three months after the sessions, Evangelista claimed that those areas she’d wanted to shrink were growing, hardening and turning numb.