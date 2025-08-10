8 relationship lessons couples counsellors want every partner to know

Every relationship is unique – a delicate ecosystem influenced by partners’ pasts, preferences and particular foibles.

And yet therapists who spend their days talking to couples say they tend to see and hear the same issues come up again and again: Partners who struggle to reconnect after arguments; lose their sense of levity and play; or fall into patterns, without taking the time to understand them.

We reached out to several couples therapists, with that in mind, to ask: What’s one piece of advice you find yourself repeating? What’s one relationship lesson you swear by? What’s one truism you wish more couples understood?

Here’s what they told us.)

1. MANAGING YOUR DIFFERENCES IS CRUCIAL

Many factors determine whether a partnership is a happy one, but the central task of a relationship is learning to manage differences, according to Anthony Chambers, a psychologist and the chief academic officer of the Family Institute at Northwestern University.

Dr Chambers believes that getting good at managing differences – whether over daily annoyances, or bigger expectations, desires and communication preferences – boils down to three things: Flexibility, curiosity and humility.

Flexible couples “approach interactions not with the perspective of trying to prove that they are right and their partner is wrong, but rather with the mind set of realising there are multiple ways we can address our differences,” Dr Chambers said, adding that partners “need to keep in mind that there is a low correlation between being right and being happy!”

Couples who are good at managing their inevitable differences tend to experience higher relationship satisfaction, he said. Couples who aren’t, struggle. It’s not the stuff of Hallmark cards, but it is foundational.

2. BOUNCING BACK IS A SKILL

Couples that argue can still be quite happy and connected if they are good at “repair,” or reconnecting after conflict, said Lauren Fogel Mersy, a psychologist and sex therapist based in Minnesota, and co-author of Desire: An Inclusive Guide to Navigating Libido Differences In Relationships.

Repair is all about processing what happened and coming back from it in healthy, effective ways, she said. Her clients often take for granted that they are good at repair, but it is actually a skill people need to learn.

Partners have different ways they like to regroup after a disagreement. For instance, do you generally like to take a cool-down break? Does physical touch tend to help or make things worse? Are your apologies genuine and effective?

You and your partner might not necessarily need the same repair, but talking about your preferences in calmer moments can help foster understanding when conflict inevitably arises.

3. FEELINGS > FACTS

Proving that you’re right might feel like a worthy and satisfying goal in the midst of a disagreement. But couples who get overly focused on facts can easily get stuck in an attack-defend pattern, said Alexandra Solomon, a psychologist in Illinois and the author of Loving Bravely.

It ultimately serves the relationship more to try to get curious about what your partner is feeling and why they might be viewing a particular situation so differently from you, she said.

“When we focus on the facts, we are primed for debate, it’s me versus you,” Dr Solomon explained. “When we focus on the feelings, we’re primed for dialogue.”

4. TAKING TURNS IS AN OVERLOOKED SKILL

Parents and teachers spend a lot of time teaching young children how to take turns during playtime and conversation, but couples often forget that very basic skill, said Julie Menanno, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Bozeman, Montana, and the author of Secure Love.

It sounds simple, but couples who neglect to take turns have a tendency to start talking over each other, Menanno said. “Nobody’s being heard. Nobody’s listening. Everybody’s taking the mic,” she said, adding that couples “get stuck in whose needs matter more and who gets to hurt the most.”

Every couple she works with has to learn or relearn how to take turns, Menanno said. Some basics: Look to have conversations when you’re feeling calm and regulated, listen when your partner is speaking and paraphrase what you heard, asking if they want to elaborate.

5. SLIDING AND DECIDING ARE NOT THE SAME THING

Galena Rhoades, a psychologist and research professor at the University of Denver and co-author of Fighting For Your Marriage, often reminds couples that there is a big difference between passively “sliding” into circumstances – everything from how often you have sex to where you want to live – and proactively deciding what is right for the relationship.

Dr Rhoades has found that understanding the difference can be empowering to couples – a reminder that they can be more deliberate about issues big and small, even if they have been doing things a certain way for years.

“You don’t have to stay on that kind of coasting trajectory where you’re just sliding through things together,” she said. “You can change your approach and be more intentional.”

6. HAPPY COUPLES NEVER STOP PLAYING TOGETHER

Play and laughter can soothe the nervous system, helping you cope with stress and bring your best self to the relationship.

Those activities can sometimes fizzle out over time between couples, said Stephen Mitchell, a psychotherapist in Denver and co-author of Too Tired To Fight.

“People underestimate the power of humour in terms of helping couples feel connected and helping them work through challenging moments,” Dr Mitchell said.

He often urges his clients to look diligently for opportunities to have fun together. Small things can suffice: Send a silly text, cultivate inside jokes or plan a surprise date.

7. YOU PROBABLY ALREADY KNOW WHAT TO DO

If you can get in touch with your genuine wants and needs, you may find the keys to improving your relationship, though it can take real courage to act on them.

Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counsellorin Portland, Oregon, who runs the popular social media account Therapy Jeff, said that sometimes his job as a therapist is simply to reassure people searching for answers in a relationship that they already know the solution.

“You know if it’s working or it’s not working,” he said. “You know what conversations you’ve been avoiding. You know what you’re settling for.”

It can help to ask yourself something like: If my best friend or son or daughter was in the situation I’m in now, what advice would I give? (Sometimes, he said, the answer might be: See a couples therapist.)

8. WORKING ON YOUR OWN STRESS IS A BOON FOR YOUR PARTNER

Going through a rocky stretch in your relationship likely adds stress to your life. But consider the flip side – if you’re not managing the stress in your life, it is likely spilling over into your relationship.

Elizabeth Earnshaw, a licensed marriage and family therapist based in Philadelphia and the author of the book ’Til Stress Do Us Part, said that when partners don’t work to mitigate their own stress, it can cause a relationship disconnect. You become irritable, withdrawn, short with each other. That can lead to more arguments or cause you each to retreat, creating greater emotional distance.

Earnshaw teaches couples a system she calls the stress spillover system. Together, they make a list of stressors, then put them into three baskets: Those they can shed (stressors they can and likely should eliminate), those they can prevent (usually with more planning) and those they can neither avoid nor plan for better, and therefore simply must adapt to.

“When people are mismanaging their stress they are also more likely to become ‘self focused,’ which means they will think of their own needs and agenda more than their partner’s,” she said.

By Catherine Pearson © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.