Dermal fillers and blindness: What causes it? Can it be reversed? What are the signs that something is wrong?

What most people want out of dermal fillers is a fresher, more youthful mien – minus the need to go under the knife. A few strategically placed and minute injections of the gel-like substance under the skin may reduce the appearance of wrinkles, lift droopy eyelids and plump up facial volume loss caused by ageing.

These minimally invasive jabs are also preferable to plastic surgery to raise the nose bridge and reshape the chin to create a coveted nose profile and V-shaped face.

But for a woman in Singapore, this commonly administered treatment at aesthetic clinics caused her to lose her eyesight. The incident happened in July and investigation by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is underway to ascertain whether batch-related defects may have affected product safety or quality in the dermal fillers that she was injected with.

Was the woman’s misfortune a stroke of bad luck? What are the chances of it happening to you? Should you cancel your next appointment? Here’s what the experts say.