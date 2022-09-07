Do you hunch while using your handphone? It’s ruining your spine – here’s what to do to reverse it

If you’re reading this on your mobile device, consider it a reminder to raise your head and straighten your back. That’s because, other than back and neck aches, you could be setting yourself up for a dowager’s hump – a rounded protrusion on your upper back – down the road.

“The medical term is kyphosis of the spine and it typically affects the middle and upper portions of the spine (or what is known as the thoracic spine),” said Adjunct Associate Professor Jacob Oh, the deputy head of Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Department, Head of Service (Spine Surgery).

“Generally speaking, all adults will have some degree of kyphosis in this area but an excessive curvature is abnormal and gives the appearance of a hump from the side profile,” he said.

COMMON AMONG OFFICE WORKERS

Poor posture and the excessive curvature that Dr Oh mentioned are certainly linked.