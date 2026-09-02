Dyson CameraJet: Dyson's first electric toothbrush costs S$699 and has a built-in camera and water jet

On Tuesday (Sep 1), appliance company Dyson launched its first-ever electric toothbrush: the Dyson CameraJet. Boasting a built-in 100,000-pixel macro lens camera with machine learning and a water jet, the device is said to track and predict gaps between teeth in real time and will trigger "a precision jetburst of mouthrinse exactly where it is needed".

The camera acts as an endoscope, allowing users to see what their dentist sees through the live-viewing feature in the MyDyson app. According to Dyson, the camera is only active during live viewing or auto-jetting, and no images are recorded or stored on the product or in the cloud.

The app also gives users access to guides and insights and allows users to choose between auto-detect and manual jetting modes and adjust the brushing intensity to their comfort level.