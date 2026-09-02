Dyson CameraJet: Dyson's first electric toothbrush costs S$699 and has a built-in camera and water jet
The device boasts a camera that tracks and predicts gaps between teeth in real time and triggers a jetburst of mouthrinse.
On Tuesday (Sep 1), appliance company Dyson launched its first-ever electric toothbrush: the Dyson CameraJet. Boasting a built-in 100,000-pixel macro lens camera with machine learning and a water jet, the device is said to track and predict gaps between teeth in real time and will trigger "a precision jetburst of mouthrinse exactly where it is needed".
The camera acts as an endoscope, allowing users to see what their dentist sees through the live-viewing feature in the MyDyson app. According to Dyson, the camera is only active during live viewing or auto-jetting, and no images are recorded or stored on the product or in the cloud.
The app also gives users access to guides and insights and allows users to choose between auto-detect and manual jetting modes and adjust the brushing intensity to their comfort level.
The device's jet uses a unique broad, conical-shaped spray. According to Dyson, the wider coverage will sweep and remove plaque at once, while being optimised at a lower pressure to be gentler on gums and enamel.
The Dyson CameraJet also uses an anti-gravity tank with a diaphragm pump and pressure chamber that adapt during use to deliver uninterrupted jets in any orientation.
The Dyson CameraJet costs S$699 (US$549) and is available in two colourways – Ceramic Pink and Ceramic Ultra Blue – via Dyson's online and physical stores, as well as selected electronic retailers.
Each set also comes with a docking station that charges and refills the toothbrush, two brush heads, a Pogo cable, and a transparent travel case.
Those who purchase the Dyson CameraJet will also get complimentary Dyson Toothpaste and Dyson Mouthrinse.
In a statement, James Dyson, founder and chief engineer of Dyson, said: “Flossing is an awkward and time-consuming chore. Few of us do it even though we know we should. Dyson engineers and scientists have spent well over a decade understanding oral care regimes and how nasties build up in the mouth. Our research has shown that people consistently miss the areas where plaque forms: the gaps between teeth.
“We wanted to solve three fundamental problems: how to see those gaps, remove plaque, how to improve cleaning performance while brushing. By combining a camera, machine learning, precision fluid dynamics, advanced brushing technologies, connectivity and WiFi, Dyson CameraJet introduces an entirely new way to keep your mouth healthy.”
Since its announcement, the Dyson CameraJet has received a mixed reception online, with sceptics questioning the device's efficacy and raising concerns about potential privacy breaches.
One Reddit user called it "another useless invention", adding: "I can pile a huge amount of floss for the cost of that toothbrush."
Others are more optimistic, with one X user saying the Dyson CameraJet is a "great example of how machine learning is being applied to everyday objects".