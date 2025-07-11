'Fart walking' after a meal is the latest health trend – but does it actually work?

Farting while walking is the most natural thing to do, according to Dr Edward Cheong, a senior upper gastrointestinal surgeon with PanAsia Surgery. “Fart walking is a playful, non-scientific term used to describe the act of passing gas while walking. It’s just a funny way to talk about something that happens to everyone when you’re moving around, especially after eating or when your digestive system is active.”

But what if you’re too uptight to even let go of the tiniest squeak of gas in public? Would that cancel out the benefits of fart walking? Before you pooh-pooh the activity, here’s a look at the advantages of a post-dinner stroll (with or without breaking wind).

WHAT DOES WALKING DO FOR DIGESTION?

Walking after dinner does more than help you pass gas and relieve that bloated feeling. “Walking can help prevent acid reflux or heartburn by keeping you upright and aiding in gastric emptying,” said Dr Cheong.