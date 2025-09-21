How healthy is Greek yogurt? Nutrition experts break down its protein, probiotic and vitamin benefits

Fun fact: Greek yogurt doesn’t necessarily come from Greece. This thick, creamy style of yogurt is made by straining out the liquid whey. Greek yogurt has been a staple of the Mediterranean diet for centuries.

Here’s what nutrition experts have to say about why it's so good for you.

IT’S LOADED WITH PROTEIN

Straining out the whey results in a more concentrated product, which makes Greek yogurt higher in protein than regular yogurt. One 5.3-ounce (150g) container of plain, nonfat Greek yogurt contains 15.4g of protein, which is more than double the amount in regular yogurt and more than a quarter of the protein that a 160-pound (72.6kg) adult needs daily. (Straining out the whey doesn’t make Greek yogurt more nutritious overall, however; for example, regular yogurt typically has more calcium.)

Greek yogurt is also a “complete” protein source, said Ethan Balk, an associate professor of clinical nutrition at New York University. This means that its protein contains all of the nine essential amino acids that your body can’t make on its own.

Most people already consume enough protein and don’t need to up their intake. But it’s best to get your protein from a nutrient-dense food like Greek yogurt, rather than from powder or supplements, said Angie Hasemann Bayliss, the director of clinical nutrition at UVA Health.

IT’S GOOD FOR YOUR GUT

All yogurt, including Greek, contains probiotics, “good bacteria” that help keep your gut microbiome healthy, said Elaine Siu, a dietitian at the City of Hope Cancer Center in Duarte, California.

Probiotics may also help prevent some types of cancer, said Dr Andrew T. Chan, a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School.

In one of Dr Chan's studies, which followed more than 130,000 adults over several decades, those who ate yoghurtat least twice a week were 20 percent less likely to develop one type of colon cancer than those who ate yogurt less than once a month. The study looked at all yogurt consumption, not just Greek yogurt, and it couldn’t directly prove that the yogurt caused lower cancer rates. Even so, Dr Chan said that the findings add to a growing body of research suggesting that the bacteria found in fermented foods like yogurt may reduce your cancer risk.

IT’S RICH IN VITAMIN B12

One 5.3-ounce serving of nonfat Greek yogurt contains just over one microgram of vitamin B12. While that might not sound like much, it’s nearly half of the 2.4 micrograms that adults should consume daily.

Vitamin B12 helps to form red blood cells, maintain energy and keep your nervous system functioning at its best, Bayliss said.

READY TO DIG IN?

To fully reap the health benefits of Greek yogurt, there are a few things to keep in mind.

For one, check the ingredients on flavoured varieties. These yogurts can be loaded with added sugars, and some contain additives (such as artificial dyes and preservatives), making them ultraprocessed foods.

Look for yogurt with under 12g of added sugar per serving and try to choose one with the fewest ingredients, recommended Candace Pumper, a dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Or buy the plain variety and then add honey or maple syrup to sweeten it.

While you’re at it, throw in some fibre. The good bacteria in Greek yogurt need to feed on healthy prebiotic fibre to grow and multiply. Yogurt doesn’t contain any, so it’s smart to pair it with fiber-rich fruits like berries, mangos or peaches, or mix in nuts or seeds, Siu said.

And get creative: Along with using it to make parfaits and smoothies, it’s also delicious in savoury dips, salad dressings and marinades.

By Caroline Hopkins Legaspi © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.