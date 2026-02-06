Are you on your way to becoming a grumpy old person? You don't have to – starting now

Growing up, my late paternal Ah Ma was the archetype of a grumpy old person. There was not a single day that went by without her scolding or disapproving of someone. Walked past her in a way she didn’t like? You’d get reprimanded. Once, my classmate came over to work on a school project together. She shamed my bewildered project mate for using my PC (“Doesn’t your household have a computer? Why do you have to come over and use ours?”).

My sympathies if you have also encountered seniors behaving badly in the wild. Like the entitled uncle who demands other passengers give up their seats for him on the MRT. The auntie who cuts in front of you to board the bus or order bak chor mee. At work, it may be the old-timer whose default response is “no” – if you even dare to approach them in the first place.

I often wonder what these cranky folks were like in their younger days. Have they always been irritable, or did something happen that made them the way they are now, like Mr Fredericksen in Pixar’s Up? And can you be your own Russell and Doug to lift you out of misery if your positivity bubble keeps getting popped?

DOES AGE = GRUMPINESS?

Turning a certain age doesn’t flip a switch in your personality that morphs you into a misery-loving Squidward or raging Plankton. “If age really made people grumpy, every senior would be miserable – and clearly, that is not the case,” said Serene Lee, a psychotherapist and the founder of counselling centre ICCT.sg. “Age does not automatically equal grumpiness. This is very much a stereotype.”