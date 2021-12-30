Hangover remedies: Does coconut water or coffee help? What about a heavy breakfast?

With only a couple of days left until we finally say goodbye to 2021, it’s undoubtedly that time of the year when festive celebrations are in order – whether it’s dinner with family or mini get-togethers with friends.

After Christmas and Boxing Day come another round of merrymaking this weekend – and for those who might take it too far when it comes to drinking, there’s always the risk of the dreaded hangover.

If you’re struggling to get up and deal with a whole range of symptoms, such as dizziness, fatigue, thirst, muscle aches, headache, nausea and sensitivity to light and sound, read on.

WHY YOU FEEL SICK

What’s making you feel nauseated and sick is the build-up of acetaldehyde formed when your body tries to digest alcohol. Furthermore, many east Asians (such as Chinese, Japanese and Koreans) break down acetaldehyde slower due to their genetic make-up, said Dr Chia Tju Siang, a gastroenterologist from Mount Elizabeth Hospital.