Holland & Barrett shuts down all stores in Singapore

British health and wellness brand Holland & Barrett announced on Monday (Mar 10) that it has shut down its stores in Singapore.

The news comes about a week after a post on the popular Facebook page Complaint Singapore indicated that there would be a "nationwide closure of their branches".

The user wrote on Mar 4: "For all existing [Holland & Barrett] members, today and tomorrow will be the last two days before [the] nationwide closure of their branches. If you are [a member] like me that unfortunately just [renewed] this year, then you better go buy some goods to at least get back [your] membership fees."

Holland & Barrett had 12 outlets throughout Singapore including Suntec City and Nex.