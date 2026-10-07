Hyrox Youngstars for children aged 8 to 15 to make Asian debut in Singapore this November
Like the original Hyrox competition for adults, Hyrox Youngstars features eight exercise stations.
Hyrox Youngstars, a version of the popular fitness race for children aged eight to 15, will make its Asian debut in Singapore this November. Following races in cities like Amsterdam and London, Hyrox Youngstars will take place at Singapore Expo from Nov 28 to 29.
The competition is split into four age-specific categories, each further divided by biological gender: eight to nine years old; 10 to 11 years old; 12 to 13 years old; and 14 to 15 years old.
Like the original Hyrox competition for adults, Hyrox Youngstars features eight exercise stations adapted to the different age groups. These include the SkiErg, sled push, lunges and more.
However, the total running distance varies depending on the participant's age group. The full rulebook is available on this website.
Registration for Hyrox Youngstars in Singapore will open on Thursday (Oct 8) on this website.
In a statement, Jessica Petty, head of Hyrox Youngstars, said: “Launching the first Hyrox Youngstars race in Asia, here in Singapore, is an incredibly special moment. Singapore hosted one of our first Youngstars activations in 2024, with the region playing a key role in shaping the race concept and format we now know today.
“To see it all come full circle with our first race in Asia is something we are incredibly proud of. Youngstars is about giving young people the opportunity to get active, challenge themselves, and build confidence through fitness racing, and we’re so excited we get to bring that experience to children and families across Asia.”