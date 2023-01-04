What are the signs of male infertility and how to deal with it: Low sperm count, bad swimmers and more

You know the story. Sperm meets egg, they exchange numbers (23 male and 23 female chromosomes, to be exact) and together, they journey down to the uterus, where they pick out a lovely bit of real estate to start a new life.

Of course, it’s not as serendipitous as a successful blind date. There is work to be done before those events can take place. You and the missus have to get busy underneath the sheets, for one. Then, there’s the issue of infertility.

In fact, infertility is as high as 15 per cent among couples in Singapore. “It is approximately one in every seven couples,” according to Assistant Professor Joe Lee, a senior consultant with National University Hospital’s Department of Urology.

It’s not just a phenomenon in Singapore. Worldwide, “about 15 per cent of couples are infertile, which is defined as the inability to conceive after 12 months of unprotected intercourse”, said Professor Michael Eisenberg, the director of Stanford University Medical Center’s Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery.