The haze is back: Do you need an N95 mask? What about a surgical mask?

Well, the haze is back. And in full force. But does that mean you need to reach for an N95 mask whenever you head outdoors? And will the surgical or fabric masks you used during the COVID-19 pandemic offer enough protection? Here's what you need to know.

WHAT EXACTLY ARE WE TRYING TO FILTER OUT?

During the haze, the particles in the air tend to consist of a high concentration of coarse and fine particles from large-scale forest and land fires, said Adjunct Associate Professor Adrian Kee, the head and a senior consultant at National University Hospital’s Division of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine.

“Coarse particles usually flush out of the atmosphere within a day, while fine particles are able to stay in the atmosphere and travel extensive distances of hundreds to thousands of kilometres,” he said. “The haze we experience contains particulate matter less than 10 micrometres in size, including fine particles of less than 2.5 micrometres.”

And these fine particles are what’s causing respiratory issues such as coughing and difficulty in breathing as well as worsening existing respiratory conditions such as asthma. “Haze particles can also cause irritation to the eyes, throat and nose, among other negative health effects,” said Adj Assoc Prof Kee.

An N95 mask can filter out fine particles that are about 0.1 micrometres to 0.3 micrometres in size, he said. “Studies show that they are at least 95 per cent effective with proper fit and usage.”

However, the key words here are “proper fit”. “An N95 mask is only effective if the mask is properly sized and fitted for the individual. It should also not be soiled, distorted or damaged,” said Dr Esther Pang Pee Hwee, a senior consultant with Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.