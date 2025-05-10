We checked out Singapore’s new stylish bathhouse at Dempsey that’s designed for doing nothing
The newly opened Nowhere Baths at Dempsey is a dreamy new communal bathhouse that’s an antidote for modern life.
The rain begins to fall in slow, silvery threads. In the distance, a lone red junglefowl darts for cover. Around me, the bathers fall into a hush, as we watch the dense wall of greenery blur behind wide windows.
I start to notice the small things: The silky warmth of water enfolding my body, the layered soundscape of drizzle and sonic beats. The storm outside lulls me into a kind of limbo, and my mind quiets. I feel cocooned in a forested mountain hideaway.
Except that I’m in the heart of Dempsey at Nowhere Baths, a contemporary bathhouse designed to bring back the ancient, communal pleasure of bathing.
Opened on Apr 18, Nowhere Baths is the brainchild of Derrick Foo, 37, and Sarah Chan, 34. The couple are the same duo behind Palm Avenue Float Club, Singapore’s pioneering floatation therapy centre opened in 2014, and Altered States, a now-shuttered wellness and movement space in Kampong Bahru.
Nowhere is their newest vision yet – a sanctuary to “soak, sweat and steam, dream, and simply be.”
BATHING AS PLEASURE, NOT PERFORMANCE
Growing up in Singapore, communal bathhouses were hardly part of the cultural norm. The turning point came in 2017, when Foo had a profound bathing experience while attending a silent meditation retreat in Japan. The only place to wash was a communal onsen. "I didn’t realise it then, but soaking in silence, resting my aching knees after long hours of sitting, changed my perception of what it meant to bathe," Foo said.
Back in Singapore, they began visiting Yunomori Spa and Onsen monthly, each time emerging more re-energised. It sparked a deeper curiosity: and they dove into bath-related literature, such as Undesigning The Bath, Leonard Koren’s philosophical treatise on bathing spaces.
Throughout history, bathing for pleasure is an ancient ritual tied to health, spirit, and enjoyment. For instance, wherever the Romans conquered, they built bathhouses that became integral to daily social, cultural, and political life.
“So much of modern wellness focuses on results, biohacking, and performance recovery,” added Chan. “But what about pleasure? What about stillness? We wanted to bring it back to basics – bathing as an experience. A space to awaken the body, rest the mind, and reconnect with yourself and with others.”
Having decided to close Altered States, they also felt a deep, personal need to evolve themselves, the business, and “to follow what truly excited them.” The pair travelled to Finland, Taiwan, and Japan to study global bath cultures, and noticed a recurring theme: bathing was always intertwined with nature. In Singapore, such nature-based bathing experiences are rare, or tucked away in exclusive luxury hotels.
They scouted several locations, from Mount Sophia to Gillman Barracks, before finally settling on Dempsey. The journey wasn’t easy – it took over a year to build Nowhere Baths. There were no accurate records of the site, and it lacked proper sanitation. They consulted local experts and even brought in a holistic consultant, who used sacred geometry to help design a space that would feel balanced and healing.
A SPACE FOR EVERYBODY
The journey to Nowhere Baths already invites a slowdown. Driving out of the city’s bustle into the leafy calm of Dempsey sets the tone. I arrive on a soft-launch Saturday evening, where a two-hour pass goes for S$55. The bathhouse team welcomes me warmly.
Architect Pan Yi Cheng, co-founder of design studio Produce, envisioned the space as a continuous, unfolding journey – one that moves through both space and shifting atmospheres of temperature, humidity, and sensory environments. With curved forms, cave-like alcoves, and organic transitions, the space conjures up images of Ottoman-era hammams. The spherical structures and flowing lines are meant to “caress” the body, creating a sensuous, immersive experience.
The atmospheric palette – earthy, subdued tones, sandy hues, and warm terracotta – are a gentle canvas to the rich vibrant, green of the surrounding forest. Inside, mirrors shaped like mirages and curved walkways add a sense of mystery.
Guests experience a range of spaces designed for rest and recovery: Two hot pools (one infused with Epsom salt, another with calming nanobubbles), a dry sauna of steady heat, a steam room, and an invigorating cold plunge.
The bathhouse’s thin-edged windows frame the dramatic greenery outside, designed to blur the line between inside and out. “Unlike the more predictable and picturesque mountain or seaside contexts of Japanese, Nordic or Mediterranean, this site was raw – lush, humid, layered, and pulsed with the essence of the tropics; unpredictable, immersive, and rich in biodiversity. And it was exactly this unfiltered vitality that inspired our approach,” said Pan.
The botanical landscaping by Pudica features tropical plants native to Dempsey Hill’s secondary forest – ferns, philodendrons, palms, and understorey foliage – that thrive in the humid, dappled light within the bathhouse. The plants are placed with natural spontaneity: some nestled into crevices, others elevated on ledges, and some appear precariously balanced in pots, evoking nature’s quiet reclamation of man-made space.
This approach mirrors the adaptive reuse of the former military barrack, where the old and new, the natural and constructed, coexist without domination.
Nowhere Baths prioritises inclusivity with a gender-neutral space, swimwear required in shared areas, and full wheelchair accessibility, including step-free entry and accessible bathrooms. The founders’ previous experience hosting para-athletes at Palm Avenue informed their vision of a space for all
A NEW ERA OF COMMUNAL WELLNESS
Nowhere Baths is part of a small but growing wave of holistic wellness and bathing experiences in Singapore, joining establishments like Yunomori Onsen and Spa in Kallang, Hideaway in New Bahru, Trapeze Rec Club, and The Ice Bar Club.
This resurgence of bathhouses, both locally and globally, reflects a renewed appreciation for traditional cultural practices. Internationally, bathhouses are making a comeback, with places like Othership, Bathhouse and Remedy Place in the United States take the spotlight, the founders point out.
While many global bathhouses lean into sleek luxury or sensual appeal, positioning themselves as trendy spots for romance, Nowhere focuses on fostering slowness and stillness. Chan believes people seek mindful connections in these "new social wellness spaces," whether through self-reflection or shared experiences.
Inspired by bathhouse cultures that promote mindfulness and spiritual living, Nowhere’s founders want to foster that in Singapore too. “Bathing teaches you how to be present with others in a thoughtful way,” Foo said. By respecting the sacredness of the space, you care for yourself and those around you.”
FROM NOWHERE TO HERE
Two hours slip by, and I reluctantly peel myself from the bath, sinking into the lounge with a cup of hot ginger tea. Soft music hums in the background, and the space feels like someone’s thoughtfully designed living room. My body feels light and restored, grounded by the warm timber underfoot. It’s a slow return to myself.
Outside, rain lashes the roof in a steady rhythm. The cold fogs up the windows, conjuring images of winter. We’re momentarily trapped, but no one’s in a hurry to rejoin the mad hullabaloo of the outside world. Around me, others sit in silence, mellowed, simply being.
It brings to mind a favourite reference by the team at Nowhere Baths. In artist Leonard Koren’s words: “A vacation that consists of standing still… the utterly simple alchemy that turns us back into ourselves.” For this brief moment, we are all nowhere, and perfectly so.
Nowhere Baths is located at 14A Dempsey Road.