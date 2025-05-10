We checked out Singapore’s new stylish bathhouse at Dempsey that’s designed for doing nothing

The rain begins to fall in slow, silvery threads. In the distance, a lone red junglefowl darts for cover. Around me, the bathers fall into a hush, as we watch the dense wall of greenery blur behind wide windows.

I start to notice the small things: The silky warmth of water enfolding my body, the layered soundscape of drizzle and sonic beats. The storm outside lulls me into a kind of limbo, and my mind quiets. I feel cocooned in a forested mountain hideaway.

Except that I’m in the heart of Dempsey at Nowhere Baths, a contemporary bathhouse designed to bring back the ancient, communal pleasure of bathing.