Have pandemic anger management issues? How to keep your cool for your health's sake

“People are under pressure and angry about a number of things and situations, and driving is a perfectly designed situation to cause anger,” she said.

“Because people are heading towards somewhere purposefully, when they get cut off by reckless drivers, they feel that their safety is being threatened or their lives have been made even more difficult by such behaviour. As such, they react with anger as a way to deal with the anxiety it has provoked,” said Perera.

She continued: “The underlying stress, isolation and trauma during the pandemic are impacting on everyday life and people are not being patient and kind with themselves and each other at the moment, which is influencing how they behave”.

Dr Lim also opined that becoming a better-educated society may have a backfiring effect. “I feel that we have developed a strong sense of self entitlement and a ‘I know better’ attitude as we become a better educated society, be it with regards to whether people should give way to us or act according to what we deem to be the correct behaviour.”

BOTTLING ANGER

Most of us would dart a couple of dirty looks in the offender’s direction or let go of a “tsk” or two at the most. “By and large, most people will tolerate and forget about the anger, and there are few consequences,” said Dr Lim.

However, if you remain angry all the time and do not process the emotion, the consequences are on you. The resulting stress “can lead to insomnia, feelings of anxiety, and physical symptoms such as tension, bruxism and palpitations”, he said.

“Anger can also elevate your blood pressure. Studies showed that after an anger outburst, the person’s risk of chest pain, heart attack, dangerous irregular heart rhythm and even stroke is increased for a couple of hours.”

It is something to think about before you let the situation get to you. And the damage doesn’t stop there. Bottling up negative emotions such as anger and anxiety can place muscles under constant tension, said Perera. “If this constant tension is not let out or dealt with, it can lead to chronic pain and could lead to the development of mental health conditions.”

REACTING TO BAD BEHAVIOUR

If we do react, Singaporeans tend to take the passive-aggressive approach. Brushing past the dawdler in front of you instead of asking to pass him or her? Tick. Complaining to your friend about the man who has just cut your queue – within his earshot? Done that.

“We are not taught to speak up from young and have generally been brought up to be non-confrontational,” said Dr Lim. “People are also worried about getting into an ugly situation if they spoke up and the other party may retaliate, or that they themselves may get into trouble.”