Are pimple creams safe to use? What we know about the potentially cancer-causing ingredient found in some

You may have left your teenhood behind years ago but maybe not pimples. And while you may now be better equipped to make them go away (facials, laser treatments and fancier skincare products), you can’t beat the convenience and cost of a store-bought pimple cream or gel.

But now, a report submitted by an independent laboratory to the US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) has highlighted that some acne-treatment products could give you cancer.

To be clear, the report was specifically referring to the “high levels” of benzoyl peroxide found in some prescription and over-the-counter products as the chemical is said to form benzene, a carcinogen, at high quantities.

If you’re now in your bathroom checking your tube of pimple cream, chances are, benzoyl peroxide is one of the key ingredients listed. And for good reason. It’s an effective twofer that kills the pimple-causing cutibacterium acnes (or C acnes for short) bacteria as well as helps pores to shed dead skin cells and reduce excess sebum.

So, should you throw out your pimple cream? Or swap it for a lower concentration of benzoyl peroxide? (But then, will it still work?) And for the really concerned folks, are there acne-zapping alternatives to benzoyl peroxide to switch to? We find out.