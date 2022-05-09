How much salt are you consuming? Everyday foods you didn’t know were packed with sodium

It’s no wonder that Singaporeans are “salty”. We are simply consuming too much sodium – an average of 3,600mg, or more than 1.5 teaspoon of salt a day, according to the Ministry of Health. And you know where all that salt will lead you: Down Hypertension Lane and onward to Cardiovascular Disease Central.

In urine samples used to assess sodium intake, it has been found that for every 1,000mg increase in the urine’s sodium content per day, there was an 18 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular disease, said Bibi Chia, the principal dietitian at Raffles Hospital’s Raffles Diabetes & Endocrine Centre.

That daily average of 3,600mg that Singaporeans consume? It is already 1,600mg over the recommended daily cap of 2,000mg.

It’s not only your cardiovascular system that is affected when you don’t pass the salt. Your immune system takes a beating, too. In fact, it has been suggested that a sodium-affected immune system could be the root cause behind high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, according to Dr Brent Egan, an internist and the vice president of cardiovascular health at the American Medical Association.