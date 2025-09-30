The hidden suicide risk among Singapore’s seniors: How to spot the signs and how to support them

A life lost to suicide is one too many. And even though the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) recorded a decrease in the total number of suicides in Singapore from 434 in 2023 to 314 in 2024, it is still a sobering statistic that begs the question: Why does it still happen?

Much has been reported about the two prevalent age groups affected by suicide in Singapore: 30 to 39 years old, and 20 to 29 years old, according to the SOS. But when it comes to the next highest age group, they may have escaped our notice: The seniors.

In the latest figures released by the SOS, 14.3 per cent of suicide cases occur among 60 to 69 years old, 9.6 per cent among 70 to 79 years old, and 5 per cent in those 80 years old and above. Unfortunately, suicide among seniors isn’t a recent phenomenon.

“In 2020, during the height of COVID-19, 154 seniors aged 60 and above took their own lives,” said Sam Roberts, the executive director and a counsellor with Olive Branch Psychology. “I understand that it is the highest number recorded since 1991. Although, the numbers eased to 112 in 2021, it is still more than two seniors every week.”

It is worth noting that those numbers do not include unsuccessful suicide cases. What is casting a pall over our seniors’ golden years and driving them to take their own lives?