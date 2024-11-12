Do you sigh a lot? It’s your body telling you to breathe deeper and there are health benefits to it

I don’t know about you but I find myself sighing more and more with every passing birthday. One more candle to muster breath and blow out. Hurrah.

Already, I feel a long exhalation coming on each time I have to stand up, climb the stairs or recall a password. Basically, it’s any task that requires physical exertion and/or mental acrobatics, which is pretty much all day, every day. Sigh.

Then, I came across an article on CNN that sighing is actually good for you and held my breath just a little. People who sigh may be calmer and have a slower heart rate, lower blood pressure and better digestion.

As it turned out, the medulla oblongata in your brain is the respiratory centre that keeps you breathing automatically. This control tower, located in the lowest part of the brain and brainstem, regulates your respiratory rate and “responds to inputs from sensors in various areas of the body”, said Dr Steve Yang, a respiratory physician and intensivist with Mount Elizabeth Hospital.