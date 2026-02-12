Can stress really cause stomach ulcers? What about spicy food and coffee?

Here’s a question: What do you think causes stomach ulcers? If you think it’s spicy food, salty food, coffee, alcohol or stress, the answer is, well, “yes” and “no” (more on that in a bit).

What's for certain is that stomach ulcers are caused by catching the Helicobacter pylori bacteria or H pylori for short.

These hardy organisms are specially adapted to living in the highly acidic environment of the stomach lining, said Dr Reyaz Singaporewalla, a senior consultant endocrine and general surgeon at ACE Specialist Surgery & Endoscopy. “The bacteria produce an enzyme called urease, which creates a more alkaline micro-environment around itself. This helps it buffer acid and survive,” he explained.

This urease is what triggers inflammation of the stomach, leading to what we know as chronic gastritis, explained Dr Melvin Look, a consultant gastrointestinal surgeon with PanAsia Surgery. “It weakens the lining of the stomach and the stomach acid may eventually erode the lining of the stomach to form ulcers.”

And just to make sure the bacteria hangs in there, evolution has endowed H pylori with a “tail-like structure called flagella, which it uses to burrow into the mucus layer of the inner stomach lining", added Dr Look.