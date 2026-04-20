Feeling stuck or unfulfilled? 4 ways to tell if you’re holding yourself back – and what you can do

If you’ve watched the animated movie Kung Fu Panda, you might recall Po exclaiming: “I knew I wasn't eating up to my full potential!", when he saw how prodigiously gifted the other pandas were at eating. Despite being able to stuff 40 dumplings into his mouth at a go, he realised he’d been holding himself back all this time.

It’s a line that’s both funny and real because you might have had such epiphanies, too. While you might consider yourself flourishing, you could have, at some points in life, stopped yourself from living to your full potential. Your own set of beliefs, behaviours and habits could sit like a boulder in your way.

It might be your refusal to try something new – anything that disrupts your status quo or takes you out of your comfort zone. It could even be something as simple as letting yourself rest. If you’re ready to fulfil your potential, here’s what you can do. Dumplings not needed.

1. YOUR FEAR OF DISCOMFORT IS HOLDING YOU BACK

How you feel on Sunday night, or any night before the work week begins, is a barometer of how aligned your job is to how you want to live your life. If you have chronic fatigue, anxiety or the “Sunday scaries”, the fit isn’t all that great.

Having said that, not everything uncomfortable spells misalignment. Take, for example, starting something new (such as a workout, diet, job or even a new bus route); you’d be struck with the urge to ditch it and go back to your old ways.

That’s because your brain is wired to be stingy on spending extra energy on activities that don't affect your survivability, wrote Professor Bruce Wilson, a psychologist in private practice in Australia in Psychology Today.

Taking a new route to the office isn't going to unalive you but your brain will have to work harder at remembering new turns. So it tries to dissuade you by making you feel uncomfortable about the new route ("It feels longer than usual").

And sometimes, discomfort can also mean you’re going through a period of growth. Positive psychology practitioner Nicole Glisson recounted a past senior leadership role, where she felt a constant sense of discomfort.