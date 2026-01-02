Can you build muscles without touching a dumbbell? Here’s what experts say

There are over 600 muscles in the human body but the only times you might notice them is when you have a cramp or strain. Or you might be on the wrong side of your 40s – and you seriously want to do something about sarcopenia, the dreaded age-related muscle loss. (Scroll on if you’re already following a fitness programme or know what to do.)

Here’s the thing: Yes, you want strength but no, you don’t want to look like Ronnie Coleman (Google him). Besides, you’re not sure about stepping into a testosterone-charged gym where everyone and everything look like they could knock you out.

You have questions, too. Like, can you do yoga or Pilates instead? Does tugging on a resistance band count? What about sit-ups and push-ups? Must you sign up for Hyrox to build muscles worthy of Physical: Asia’s Amotti?

In short, can you build muscles without touching a single dumbbell? But first…

WHY SHOULD YOU BUILD MUSCLES AT ALL?

Much has been said about sarcopenia – and its inevitability in middle age – but for the sake of the Gen Xers and elder millennials at the back, here’s why again: You’ll want to have the minimal strength to get up from the chair in your senior years.