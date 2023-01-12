Sudden deaths: Why do seemingly fit and healthy people die for no apparent reason?

Over the years, you might recall reading about active individuals – age notwithstanding – dying suddenly for seemingly no apparent reason.

The passing of Creative Technology founder and CEO Sim Wong Hoo at the age of 67 would be the most recent incident that comes to mind. While no cause of death has been revealed officially, friends who attended the tech pioneer’s wake said they were “shocked” as he ran marathons and had appeared to be in good health. The family has declined to speak to the media.

What is the likely cause (or causes) of a sudden death that afflict fitness-conscious individuals? Are there warning signs that could save lives if these had been heeded? CNA Lifestyle asked some doctors for their views.

WHAT ARE THE POTENTIAL CAUSES OF SUDDEN DEATH?

There can be a few cardiovascular-related causes for such deaths and they vary according to age, said Professor Tan Huay Cheem, a senior consultant with Department of Cardiology at National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS).