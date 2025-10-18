Losing your sense of taste with age? Here's what really helps

All senses decline with age, but taste loss is surprisingly common. A 2016 study estimated that about three-fourths of older adults have taste issues – more than any other sensory deficit.

But many people don’t realise they’re losing their sense of taste, since it happens so gradually, said Paule Joseph, co-director of the National Smell and Taste Center at the National Institutes of Health. When patients do notice “taste” changes, they’re often experiencing smell loss instead, she added, since much of flavour comes from smell.

Regardless of the underlying issue, both taste and smell loss can affect your overall health. Some people might lose their appetite and become frail, while others lean on salty, sweet and fatty foods to boost flavor, potentially increasing their risk of conditions like Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Taste and smell loss are even tied to depression, since these senses are connected to the brain’s emotion and reward circuits, and food is often bound up with culture, family and identity.

“Taste and smell are not just minor senses,” Dr Joseph said. “They are deeply tied to survival, nutrition, safety and mental health.”

What causes taste and smell loss?

In general, experts say there are five major reasons for these impairments: Trauma, viruses, inflammation, oral health and age.

Head injuries and concussions, as well as surgeries around the ear, nose and brain, can all damage taste and smell nerves, said Dr Jayant Pinto, a head and neck surgeon at University of Chicago Medicine.

Viruses can similarly damage the sense of smell, either temporarily or permanently. COVID-19, for instance, seems to attack support cells in the nose, disrupting the neurons that govern smell and sometimes even preventing them from regenerating, Dr Pinto added.

Chronic nasal inflammation, usually 12 weeks or more, can also block odours and damage the nasal lining, Dr Pinto said, whether because of sinus infections, nasal polyps or allergies. Managing these conditions early can avoid long-term smell issues, he said.

And problems with your oral health – like gum disease, infections, dry mouth and white buildup of bacteria, food and dead cells on your tongue – can cause taste issues, said Dr Sukirth Ganesan, a dental surgeon at the University of Iowa. So keeping up with regular dental visits, staying hydrated and cleaning your tongue can help. However, not every issue is easily remedied: Dentures, for example, limit the wearer’s ability to appreciate food’s texture and consistency, which affects taste.

Ultimately, the biggest risk factor for both taste and smell loss might be age, said Dr Jay Bhatt, an Illinois-based geriatrician. At the biological level, the number of taste buds and smell receptors declines after the age of 60, as your body loses the ability to regenerate them.

Many conditions, like Type 2 diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and various medications, such as certain antibiotics, antidepressants, blood pressure medications and chemotherapy drugs, are also tied to taste and smell issues, Dr Bhatt said.

Older adults tend to juggle more of these health conditions and medications, increasing their risk of taste and smell loss, he added. Your doctor might be able to adjust some of your medications, find alternatives or treat side effects with artificial saliva, for example. But you should never stop taking prescription medications on your own, Dr Bhatt said.

Are there any treatments?

While short-term issues like congestion can usually be addressed, doctors often can do little to reverse taste or smell loss, said Linda Bartoshuk, a research professor at George Washington University.

People often try zinc supplements and acupuncture, but the evidence that they help is so low quality that Dr Bartoshuk doesn’t recommend them. Some people also try B12 and iron supplements, but they help only if you’re deficient, Dr Joseph said.

Another common option to improve your sense of smell is olfactory training, which is physical therapy for the nose in which you sniff fragrances twice a day. There’s little downside, and some patients do improve, Dr Joseph said, particularly if you are younger, if you had a viral infection in the past year or if you stick with smell training for longer periods (up to six to nine months).

But results can vary: A recent trial found no overall benefit, although people did remember specific scents better.

With limited medical options, the kitchen might be the best place for people to counter taste and smell loss. Using more herbs and spices, for example, can enhance flavor, as well as eating umami-rich foods like mushrooms, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, Dr Joseph said. You might also consider using MSG, which has only one-third the amount of sodium of table salt.

Varying the colors, textures and temperatures of your food can also make meals more enjoyable, Dr Pinto said, although this won’t restore taste or smell.

The most important thing is to avoid chasing flavour with additional salt, sugar and fat, Dr Pinto said. “A lot of what we get out of food is pleasure,” he added. “But you definitely can increase flavour in healthy ways.”

By Simar Bajaj © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.