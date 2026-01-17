4 easy ways to eat more fibre without changing your entire diet

Are you eating enough fibre? If you live in the United States, the answer is probably no. Most US adults aren’t consuming the recommended 25 grams per day for women and 38 grams for men.

That may explain why “fibermaxxing,” a social media movement that calls for loading up on the nutrient so that people meet or even exceed the daily recommendations, has become popular.

Too little fibre can cause you to miss out on real health benefits, said Alison Brown, a nutrition researcher at the National Institutes of Health. Getting adequate fibre can reduce the risk of chronic health conditions like cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. Fibre also supports a healthy gut microbiome and keeps your digestive system running smoothly.

So why aren’t most Americans getting enough? Much of what we eat, including fast foods and ultraprocessed foods, is often lacking in fibre, Dr Brown said.

Health experts recommend getting most of your fibre from whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds instead of fibre supplements. And there are simple, and often inexpensive, ways to do that.

Here are four strategies nutrition experts recommend.

1. THINK SMALL WHEN IT COMES TO ADDITIONS OR SWAPS

If you’re having a hard time transitioning to a high-fibre diet, it may be because you’re trying to overhaul your eating habits completely, said Joanne Slavin, a professor of food science and nutrition at the University of Minnesota.

If you typically eat eggs, bacon and white toast for breakfast, for example, you might find it challenging to suddenly pivot to chia seed pudding, fruit and granola.

But you can bump up your fibre consumption while still mostly eating the way you did before, Dr Slavin said. One way to do this is to replace refined grains with whole grains: Eat whole wheat toast instead of white toast, replace white rice with brown rice or have whole grain pasta instead of regular pasta.

You can also find small ways to incorporate more fibre into your meals, said Jessica Higgins, a dietitian at NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull. Add tomatoes, peppers, carrots and onions to pasta sauce, she suggested. Or use smashed avocado in place of mayonnaise on a sandwich.

2. SNACK SMARTER

A fibre-rich snack doesn’t have to be raw carrots and celery (though vegetables are a good source of the nutrient).

Many people don’t realise that popcorn, for instance, is a whole grain and high in fibre, Higgins said. Three cups of popped popcorn contains just under four grams.

Trail mix is another great option, Dr Brown said, since it typically contains nuts and dried fruit, which are both high in fibre. Just be mindful of any sweet additions, such as chocolate chips or yogurt-covered fruit, which can contain a lot of added sugar.

Adding fibre-rich dips like guacamole, salsa, bean dip and hummus to your snack rotation can help, too. Avocado is one of the highest-fibre fruits you can eat, said Elizabeth Klingbeil, a dietitian and assistant professor of nutrition at the University of Texas at Austin. A half-cup of pureed avocado contains about eight grams.

And legumes like beans and chickpeas are packed with protein in addition to fibre, and can help keep your gut and cholesterol levels healthy.

3. BLEND IT INTO A SMOOTHIE

Unlike juicing, which removes the fibre-rich skin, seeds and pulp from fruits and vegetables, blending produce into a smoothie retains all of the fibre. Even juices with pulp contain very little fibre.

A smoothie with one cup of raspberries, a cup of spinach, a quarter of an avocado and two tablespoons of almond butter offers about 14 grams of fibre.

If you want to add even more fibre to your smoothie, try blending in chia seeds or flax seeds, Dr Brown said. One tablespoon of chia seeds (or two tablespoons of flax seeds) contains around five grams.

4. CONSIDER CANNED AND FROZEN PRODUCE

Fresh fruits and vegetables, especially berries, can be expensive. But frozen produce contains just as much fibre, lasts longer and is typically a fraction of the price, Dr Slavin said.

Canned fruits and vegetables – like canned beans, peas, oranges and cherries – can also be more affordable, easier to prepare and just as high in fibre as their fresh counterparts.

Just check the ingredient list to make sure you’re not getting too many unhealthy “extras.” Canned fruits, which often contain syrup, can have added sugars, Dr Brown said. And salt is frequently used as a preservative in canned vegetables like beans and peas, so you may want to give them a rinse before eating to reduce how much sodium you eat.

By Caroline Hopkins Legaspi © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.