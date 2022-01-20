How to lower cholesterol levels: Experts explain why your diet or exercise routine isn’t working

Take, for instance, the LDL or “bad” cholesterol level of newborns. It starts at between 30mg/dL and 70mg/dL but typically rises above 100mg/dL by age 20, added Prof Tan.

As a basis, the LDL level should be kept below 130mg/dL. However, the average LDL level among those newly diagnosed with high blood cholesterol in Singapore was 186mg/dL for 2019 to 2020, according to the recent National Population Health Survey 2019/2020.

THE CHOLESTEROL NUMBERS TO KEEP TO

It is recommended that you start screening for high cholesterol from the age of 40, said Dr Ian Phoon, a family physician and the clinical lead for the Cardiovascular Health Workgroup at SingHealth Polyclinics.

“However, start screening from age 30 if you have other risk factors such as a family history, obesity, associated diabetes and/or hypertension, sedentary lifestyle and a diet rich in saturated or trans fat,” he said.