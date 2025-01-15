Always have a sore throat and bad breath? Tonsil stones could be the reason – but what exactly are these?

No thanks to a recurring sore throat, you’ve been miserable for a good part of the year and not for lack of trying. You’ve gotten more sleep to bolster your immune system and drunk enough water to rival Singapore’s yearly rainfall. You’ve sucked enough lozenges to know sore throats really suck. And now, you may have to give up chocolate and other festive treats, too.

Here’s the thing. While you have been doing your best to bolster your defences against sore throat, your tonsils might be the antagonists in this health drama.

That’s because sore throat could be caused by tonsil stones, especially if the irritation keeps coming back or lasts more than a month. There may be a constant bad taste in your mouth and people have been offering you breath mints.

You may also find it difficult to swallow and feel like there's something stuck at the back of your throat. When you check the back of your mouth, you might see white spots on the tonsils.