GLP-1 weight-loss pills vs injections: How do they compare and why you shouldn't get the pills online

If you’ve been Googling weight-loss medications, you might have come across the news that Wegovy oral tablets have now been approved in the US, UK, UAE and EU. The US green-lit the pills in December 2025, followed by the UK and UAE in June 2026, and the EU in September 2026.

And while Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has not approved, nor has a launch date been announced for the Wegovy weight-loss pills here, their existence has stirred up interest. Wegovy, a GLP-1 weight-loss drug, is already available in Singapore as a once-weekly injection for weight management. How do the new tablets compare with the jabs? What exactly is GLP-1?

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR WEIGHT-LOSS MEDICATIONS IN THE FIRST PLACE?

In Singapore, such medications are prescribed at hospitals and clinics to help those with serious health issues – and not for dropping a jean size or two.

Generally, eligible adults should have a BMI of 30 or above, or a BMI of 27 to below 30 with at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, or obstructive sleep apnoea, said Adjunct Associate Professor Khoo Chin Meng, who is the head and a senior consultant at National University Hospital’s Division of Endocrinology, Department of Medicine. For context, obesity is defined as having a BMI of 27.5 or higher.